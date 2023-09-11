Fairbairn converted three of three field-goal attempts in Sunday's 25-9 loss to the Ravens.

Fairbairn provided all the offense Houston could muster Sunday. Two of his three kicks came on drives that stalled in the red zone, which could be a feature of the Texans' offense during yet another rebuilding season. Fairbairn was successful on 94 percent of his attempts in 2022 and could be a valuable asset if given enough chances for field goals.