Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Nails three field goals
Fairbairn successfully converted all three field-goal attempts in Saturday's preseason Week 2 win over the Lions.
Fairbairn booted three-pointers from 50, 27 and 39 yards. He's a perfect 5-for-5 over the first two preseason games and leads all kickers with 20 preseason points. Fairbairn led the NFL in kicker scoring in 2018, fueled by a league-high 42 field-goal attempts (37 FGM).
