Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: No FGA in Week 8 win
Fairbairn converted all six extra-point attempts but did not get a field-goal attempt in Thursday's win over the Dolphins.
For the first time in 2018, Fairbairn was not asked to attempt a field goal. He has been a steady producer from the kicker spot all season, largely thanks to Houston's inability to finish in the red zone -- that was not an issue Thursday. The Texans scored touchdowns on all four trips to the red area, then scored two more beyond the 20-yard-line. Fairbairn entered the game having attempted a league-high 20 field goals.
