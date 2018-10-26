Fairbairn converted all six extra-point attempts but did not get a field-goal attempt in Thursday's win over the Dolphins.

For the first time in 2018, Fairbairn was not asked to attempt a field goal. He has been a steady producer from the kicker spot all season, largely thanks to Houston's inability to finish in the red zone -- that was not an issue Thursday. The Texans scored touchdowns on all four trips to the red area, then scored two more beyond the 20-yard-line. Fairbairn entered the game having attempted a league-high 20 field goals.