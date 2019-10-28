Fairbairn successfully converted two field-goal attempts and three extra-point kicks in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Raiders.

Fairbairn had a rocky start to the season, but he's nailed all of his kicks the last two weeks, looking like the reliable placekicker that led the NFL in scoring in 2018. Just like last season, he's been there for the Texans when there were unable to reach the end zone in five of their last 10 red-zone appearances. It looks like the recent focused work on the kicking operation -- the long snapper and holder included -- has paid off.