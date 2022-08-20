Fairbairn was successful on his lone field-goal attempt and made all three extra-point kicks in Friday's preseason win over the Rams.

Fairbairn knocked a 42-yard field goal through the uprights and is 2-for-3 through two preseason games. His lone miss was a 59-yard attempt at the end of a half. Houston's first-team offense led by starting quarterback Davis Mills has not looked good thus far, averaging just 1.96 yards per play through its first seven drives of the preseason. Not all the starters are playing, which factors into the limited production, but the Texans may rely heavily on Fairbairn in 2022.