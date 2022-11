Fairbairn converted his lone field-goal attempt and extra-point try in Sunday's 23-10 loss to the Commanders in Week 11.

Fairbairn hasn't missed a kick of any kind since Week 7 and has just two errant kicks for the season. The issue is that Houston's offense doesn't afford him many opportunities. Typically, the Texans stall out and present field-goal chances, but the Commanders stifled the offense, which amassed just 148 yards (five in the first half).