Fairbairn booted a 34-yard field goal and was successful on all four of his extra-point kicks in Sunday's 31-21 win over the Cardinals.

Fairbairn had shanked field-goal attempts in each of the last two games, but successfully converted all of his kicks in Sunday's win. More importantly for Fairbairn, who had just three points over the previous two games, Houston's offense was the best it's been under Tom Savage. If that keeps up, the second-year placekicker out of UCLA can be a viable kicker.