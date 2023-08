After the Texans released kicker Jake Bates, Fairbairn has no competition for the job.

The decision to bring Bates into the mix looks like it was done to give Fairbairn some rest early in camp and for some good PR, as Bates is a local product from the Houston suburbs (Tomball). Fairbairn, who did not play in last week's preseason opener against the Patriots, is expected to be the lone kicker Saturday against the Dolphins.