Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Non-participant in practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fairbairn (quadriceps) did not participate in practice Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston.
Fairbairn suffered a quadriceps injury in the Texans' 18-15 Week 9 loss to the Broncos and has not practiced since. Head Coach DeMeco Ryans said Wednesday he "does not" expect the 31-year-old to be ready for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, perAaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston. Should the nine-year pro be sidelined for Week 10, Matthew Wright is expected to be elevated from the practice squad to handle kicking duties.
