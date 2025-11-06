Fairbairn (quadriceps) did not participate in practice Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston.

Fairbairn suffered a quadriceps injury in the Texans' 18-15 Week 9 loss to the Broncos and has not practiced since. Head Coach DeMeco Ryans said Wednesday he "does not" expect the 31-year-old to be ready for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, perAaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston. Should the nine-year pro be sidelined for Week 10, Matthew Wright is expected to be elevated from the practice squad to handle kicking duties.