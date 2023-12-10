The Texans elevated Matt Ammendola to their active roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Jets, with Fairbairn (quad) still on IR.

Per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, Fairbairn hasn't had any setbacks in his recovery from a strained quadriceps. However, the kicker wasn't quite ready to come off IR this week, thus paving the way for Ammendola to kick Sunday.