The Texans elevated Matt Ammendola to their active roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Jets, with Fairbairn (quad) still on IR.
Per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, Fairbairn hasn't had any setbacks in his recovery from a strained quadriceps. However, the kicker wasn't quite ready to come off IR this week, thus paving the way for Ammendola to kick Sunday.
