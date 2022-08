Fairbairn is dealing with a short-term injury and is not expected to be available for Thursday's preseason finale versus the 49ers, Aaron Wilson of Sports Talk 790 reports.

It is unclear what injury Fairbairn is dealing with, but he is not expected to be out for long. He missed four games in 2021 due to a groin injury. The kicker is 2-for-3 through two preseason games with his only miss being a 59-yard attempt.