Fairbairn was a full participant at Wednesday's practice and will play this weekend against New England, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Fairbairn was sidelined during much of preseason with a right leg injury. We're bullish on Fairbairn this year if quarterback Deshaun Watson stays healthy. The second-year kicker averaged 8.7 points per game in the six games Watson started last year and just four points in the other 10 games.