Fairbairn made two of two field-goal attempts and was not given a chance to kick an extra point in Sunday's 27-14 loss to the Browns in Week 13.

Fairbairn connected from 44 and 35 yards and has converted 11 consecutive FGAs. His last miss came in the first quarter of Week 7's loss to the Raiders. That's the good news about Fairbairn; the bad news is that he kicks for a team whose offense has cratered the last several weeks. Fairbairn attempted nine field goals and Houston averaged 13.6 points over the last six games. Additionally, they often fall behind by multiple scores and eschew field-goal attempts. For the season, the Texans rank 31st in scoring (15.7 PPG) and last in total yards (279.3 YPG).