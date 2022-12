Fairbairn made his lone field-goal attempt and all three extra-point kicks in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Chiefs in Week 15.

Fairbairn has been perfect the last eight games, converting 13 of 13 FGA and 10 of 10 XPA. He's 16th in kicker scoring with 95 points, but Fairbairn is saddled with one of the league's worst offenses. He's third among qualified kickers, converting 92.6 percent (25 of 27) of his FGA, including five of five from beyond the 50.