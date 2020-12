Fairbairn made his lone field-goal attempt and four of four extra-point kicks in Sunday's 37-31 loss to the Bengals.

Fairbairn's production in Week 16 leaves him with 104 points, the fourth straight season he's crossed the 100-point threshold. With one week left in 2020, the UCLA grad has averaged 111.5 points while connecting on 84 percent of field-goal attempts and 92.4 percent of extra-point kicks.