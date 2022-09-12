Fairbairn converted two of two field-goal attempts and both extra-point kicks in Sunday's 20-20 tie with the Colts in Week 1.

Fairbairn, who experienced an undisclosed injury near the end of preseason, was perfect on the day. He made field goals from 45 and 43 yards. The Texans were within his range early in the fourth quarter and leading 20-3 -- it would have been a 53-yarder -- but head coach Lovie Smith opted to punt instead, explaining to reporters in the post-game press conference that he thought backing up the Colts and playing defense was the better option. Fairbairn is usually a sure-footed kicker with distance that looks to improve on a down year in 2021, as the Texans maneuver through the second year of a rebuild.