Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Perfect in Week 12 loss
Fairbairn connected on all three field-goal attempts and his lone extra-point kick in Monday's 23-16 loss to the Ravens.
In an ideal world, the Texans are finishing off drives -- they scored one touchdown in four trips to the red zone -- but those failed drives enabled Fairbairn to post 10 points, a seven-week high. There's been some growing pains on offense since Tom Savage took over for Deshaun Watson (knee), but he's moved the team better the last two games, which has led to more scoring opportunities for Fairbairn.
