Fairbairn made both of his field-goal attempts and both extra-point kicks in Thursday's 20-17 win over the Colts in Week 12.

Fairbairn connected from 35 and 36 yards and remains a perfect 9-for-9 inside the 40-yard-line. His productivity has dropped off in 2019, largely due to Houston scoring more touchdowns when entering the red zone. Fairbairn ranks 23rd among kickers with 6.5 points per game.

