Fairbairn made his lone field-goal attempt and all three extra-point kicks in Sunday's 24-21 win over the Titans in Week 15.

The Texans were in the red zone five times and converted three for touchdowns. The other two ended with Fairbairn's 29-yard field goal and an interception. He has just 22 field-goal attempts in 2019 after he led the world with 42 tries last season. Houston's red-zone efficiency has robbed Fairbairn of opportunities. The third-year kicker is in line a potentially productive Week 15 when Houston faces Tampa Bay, which ranks 30th in scoring defense.