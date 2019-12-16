Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Perfect in Week 15 win
Fairbairn made his lone field-goal attempt and all three extra-point kicks in Sunday's 24-21 win over the Titans in Week 15.
The Texans were in the red zone five times and converted three for touchdowns. The other two ended with Fairbairn's 29-yard field goal and an interception. He has just 22 field-goal attempts in 2019 after he led the world with 42 tries last season. Houston's red-zone efficiency has robbed Fairbairn of opportunities. The third-year kicker is in line a potentially productive Week 15 when Houston faces Tampa Bay, which ranks 30th in scoring defense.
More News
-
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Scores six points in loss•
-
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Marginalized in win•
-
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Perfect in Week 12 win•
-
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Low output in Week 11•
-
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Has one kick blocked•
-
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: No misses for second straight game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Early Waivers: A welcome return?
Kerryon Johnson looks like he could be back in time for Week 16, and Chris Towers says he should...
-
Injury reaction: Next Viking up
Dalvin Cook's shoulder injury was an issue yet again in Week 15, and this time, the Vikings...
-
Week 15 QB Preview: Trust Ryan, Rodgers?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 15, including which streamers...
-
Week 15 WR Preview: Injury needs
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 15, including...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...