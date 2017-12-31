Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Perfect in Week 17 loss
Fairbairn made both of his field-goal attempts and lone extra-point kick in Sundays' 22-13 loss to Indianapolis.
Fairbairn booted field goals from 52 and 46 yards and finished the season with 92 points. When Deshaun Watson (knee) was healthy, Fairbairn became a productive scorer, but his output suffered after the quarterback's season-ending injury. He's got a long leg, making 9-of-11 from beyond 40 yards, including 3-of-4 from outside 50, and should improve in 2018 if Watson comes back healthy and is as productive as he was in 2017.
-
