Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Perfect in Week 3 loss
Fairbairn successfully converted four field-goal attempts and two extra-point kicks in Houston's 36-33 loss to New England in Week 3.
The Texans had trouble finishing off drives once they got to the red zone, scoring a touchdown once in three trips, which padded Fairbairn's numbers. It was encouraging for his fantasy prospects to see the Houston offense explode in Week 3, after it had scored a total of 20 points the first two weeks. For the season, he's 6-for-6 on field goals and 5-of-5 on extra points for 23 points through three games.
