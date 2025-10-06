Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Perfect with ample opportunities
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fairbairn made all three field-goal attempts and all five extra-point tries in Sunday's 44-10 win over the Ravens.
Two of Fairbairn's field goals also came from 50 or more yards, while the other was good from 34. The kicker is now 11-for-13 on field goals and 9-for-9 on extra points in 2025. If his offense can keep it going two weeks from now against Seattle, Fairbairn is a viable fantasy option.
