Fairbairn converted two of two field-goal attempts and both extra-point kicks in Sunday's 20-13 win over New Orleans in Week 6.

Fairbairn made a couple of chip shots -- 24 and 22 yards -- and has not missed a kick since Week 2. While Houston's offense did a better job of converted its red zone trips into touchdowns Sunday, the team ranks 26th, finding the end zone on just 38.1 percent of its drives in the red area. That has helped Fairbairn rise to the top of kicker scoring. His 17 makes lead all kickers and 18 attempts rank second.