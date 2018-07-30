Fairbairn has a firm grasp on the role of starting kicker for the Texans, but new special teams coordinator Brad Seely will continue to evaluate his talent throughout training camp, USA Today's Mark Lane reports.

Fairbairn attempted just 25 field goals in 2017 during his first year in the league, converting 20 of those for a total of 60 points on field goals to go along with 32 extra points. He's currently without competition as the only kicker on the Texans' roster, but Seely will continue to hold him to a high standard. Fairbairn could become a decent fantasy option if quarterback Deshaun Watson is able to spark the Texans' offense in his return from a torn ACL.