Fairbairn made both of his field-goal attempts and all four extra-point kicks for 10 points in Monday's 34-17 win over Tennessee.

Fairbairn has 21 points over the last two weeks, a surge that has moved him to third among kickers in scoring with 99 points (9.0 PPG). He also leads the NFL in field-goal attempts with 29.

More News
Our Latest Stories