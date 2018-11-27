Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Posts double-digt points
Fairbairn made both of his field-goal attempts and all four extra-point kicks for 10 points in Monday's 34-17 win over Tennessee.
Fairbairn has 21 points over the last two weeks, a surge that has moved him to third among kickers in scoring with 99 points (9.0 PPG). He also leads NFL in field-goal attempts with 29.
