Fairbairn converted both of his field-goal attempts and both extra-point kicks in Sunday's 20-7 win over the Jaguars.

Fairbairn continues a successful campaign in which he's averaging 9.3 points per game. His 20 field-goal attempts through seven games are tied for tops in the league and are just five fewer than he had in 16 games last season.

More News
Our Latest Stories