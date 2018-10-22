Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Posts eight-point week against Jaguars
Fairbairn converted both of his field-goal attempts and both extra-point kicks in Sunday's 20-7 win over the Jaguars.
Fairbairn continues a successful campaign in which he's averaging 9.3 points per game. His 20 field-goal attempts through seven games are tied for tops in the league and are just five fewer than he had in 16 games last season.
More News
-
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Another productive week•
-
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Provides game-winner in OT•
-
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Boots two OT FGs in Week 4 win•
-
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Has 10-point week in loss•
-
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Scores five points in Week 2 loss•
-
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Makes two of two field goals•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 7 reactions, Week 8 early waivers
Dave Richard looks back at Sunday's biggest story lines, and looks ahead to Week 8's top waiver...
-
Michel carted off, who's next?
Sony Michel suffered a nasty injury during Sunday's game, where to do the Patriots go from...
-
Week 7 Contrarian Plays
You can't fade Nick Chubb, so who do you play with him?
-
LIVE: Week 7 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 7
-
Week 7 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7