Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Practices in wet conditions
Fairbairn practiced kicking in wet conditions Friday following a heavy downpour that drenched the practice field at Houston's training facility in White Sulpher Springs (W. Va.), Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Fairbairn made some kicks and, as expected, missed some on a wet field that included puddles. "That's part of being a young kicker. Really understanding the elements and how he has to change some of things that he's doing in the elements. But I thought overall he did a good job," said head coach Bill O'Brien. Fairbairn is the lone placekicker in camp, so he should be the team's kicker for the regular season barring injury or poor performance during preseason. He made 20 of 25 field goal attempts and 30 of 32 extra points in 2017. His 92 points and 5.8 points-per-game were well below the team averages of 114.6 points and 7.16 PPG, although the state of Houston's quarterback play without Deshaun Watson was a major contributor. With a healthy Watson as a starter last season, Fairbairn averaged 8.67 PPG.
