Fairbairn converted all three field-goal attempts and all four extra-point kicks in Sunday's 37-17 win over Jacksonville in Week 3.

After a couple of serviceable weeks, Fairbairn broke out in Week 3 with 13 points, his first double-digit effort of the season. He ranks third among kickers in scoring with 30 points and tied for third with nine field-goal attempts over the first three weeks.