Fairbairn successfully converted 4-of-5 field-goal attempts, including the game-winning kick in overtime, in Sunday's 19-16 win over Dallas.

Fairbairn's leg rescued the Texans for a second consecutive week in overtime, and he may have saved Houston's season after it started 0-3. He's scored 13 points each of the last two weeks and shares the league lead with 16 field-goal attempts. Fairbairn has benefited from the Texans' inability to finish in the red zone -- Houston ranks 31st in red zone scoring at 36.4 percent.

