Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Provides game-winner in OT
Fairbairn successfully converted 4-of-5 field-goal attempts, including the game-winning kick in overtime, in Sunday's 19-16 win over Dallas.
Fairbairn's leg rescued the Texans for a second consecutive week in overtime, and he may have saved Houston's season after it started 0-3. He's scored 13 points each of the last two weeks and shares the league lead with 16 field-goal attempts. Fairbairn has benefited from the Texans' inability to finish in the red zone -- Houston ranks 31st in red zone scoring at 36.4 percent.
More News
-
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Boots two OT FGs in Week 4 win•
-
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Has 10-point week in loss•
-
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Scores five points in Week 2 loss•
-
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Makes two of two field goals•
-
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Paricipates fully Wednesday•
-
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Returns to work•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 5 reactions, Week 6 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's game, while keeping an eye...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Injury Report
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report to keep an eye on. Here's the latest heading...
-
LIVE: Week 5 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 5