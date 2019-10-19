Fairbairn and the rest of the kicking operation put in extra work this week, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

One year after leading the NFL in scoring, Fairbairn has gotten off to an uneven start. He's missed four extra points and three field goals. Houston head coach Bill O'Brien has pointed to the entire operation as a root cause, so Fairbairn, holder Bryan Anger and long snapper Jon Weeks put in the extra time this week to lock down their technique.