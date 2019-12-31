Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Quiet finale
Fairbairn made both of his extra-point kicks in Sunday's 35-14 loss to Tennessee in Week 17.
With nothing on the line for the Texans, head coach Bill O'Brien limited his skill position players, including quarterback Deshaun Watson and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who dressed but did not play. Running back Carlos Hyde (five snaps) and Darren Fells (two special teams snaps) were kept under wraps most of the day, while Kenny Stills (knee) and Will Fuller V (groin) were inactive. That resulted in an nonexplosive offense that limited Fairbairn's opportunities to put points on the board.
