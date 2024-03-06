Fairbairn is re-signing with Houston on a three-year contract, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The reported average annual value of $5.3 million would put Fairbairn fourth in the league among kickers, between New York's Graham Gano ($5.5 million) and Seattle's Jason Myers ($5.275 million). The 30-year-old has spent his entire pro career with the Texans, converting 87.1 percent of field-goal attempts and 92.4 percent of PATs. Fairbairn has tried exactly six field goals of 50-plus yards in six consecutive seasons, making at least three of those each season (29 of 40 for his career, 72.5 percent). Fairbairn finished third among kickers in fantasy points per game in 2023, though he missed five games in November/December with a quadriceps injury.