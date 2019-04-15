The Texans signed Fairbairn, a restricted free agent, on Monday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

After the Texans extended a second-round tender to Fairbairn in early March, a return to Houston was all but guaranteed considering the price tag attached to him. In his second pro season in 2018, he led the NFL in both field-goal attempts (42) and field goals made (37) en route to 150 points. This latter number likely will go down if the Texans find the end zone more often this fall, but he should still be among the top kicking options for fantasy purposes.

