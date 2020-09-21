Fairbairn made three of three field-goal attempts and his lone extra-point kick for 10 points in Sunday's 33-16 loss to the Ravens in Week 2.

Fairbairn rebounded from a disappointing two-point effort Week 1. The Texans' offense made only two forays into the red zone, so they needed Fairbairn's leg more than they would like, including boots of 44 and 45 yards. Houston's offense hasn't been in sync the first two games, which could make for inconsistency from Fairbairn. Perhaps it's due to the new weapons or a new play caller, offensive coordinator Tim Kelly. Houston looks to solve it's issues Week 3 on the road against Pittsburgh.