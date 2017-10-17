Play

Fairbairn made his lone field-goal attempt and two of three extra-point kicks in Week 6's 33-17 win over the Browns.

Fairbairn has not missed a field goal yet, making all 10 of his attempts through six games. Unfortunately, he's had just one attempt over the last two games, a byproduct of an offense that's finishing its drives. Fairbairn is tied for 14th among kickers with 7.5 points per game as the Texans enter their bye week.

