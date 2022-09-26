Fairbairn converted two of two field-goal attempts and both extra-point tries in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Bears in Week 3.
Fairbairn connected from 39 and 23 yards and remains perfect for the season on all kicks. He's tied with Cleveland's Cade York for sixth among placekickers with 25 points through three weeks.
More News
-
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Nails three field goals•
-
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Perfect in opener•
-
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Good to go for Week 1•
-
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Nursing short-term injury•
-
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: No misses Friday•
-
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Makes one, misses one Saturday•