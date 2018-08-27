Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Returns to work
Fairbairn (undisclosed) has returned to practice, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.
The Texans signed Nick Rose to fill in for Fairbairn, but he missed both of his field goals attempts in Saturday's preseason game against the Rams. Assuming no further setbacks, Fairbairn is locked in as the team's kicker after making 20 of 25 tries in 16 games last year, en route to recording 92 points.
More News
-
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Remains sidelined•
-
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Could miss upcoming preseason game•
-
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Practices in wet conditions•
-
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Performance being evaluated by new special teams coach•
-
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Perfect in Week 17 loss•
-
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Shut out in Week 16•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 sleepers for Draft Day
Heath Cummings has 10 sleepers you need to target on Draft Day. Don't sleep on these possible...
-
Drake and Williams pace breakouts
Heath Cummings has 10 breakout candidates to target on Draft Day who could be game changers...
-
Preseason Week 3 takeaways
What caught Dave Richard's eye in Week 3 of the preseason? Plenty! Learn how certain players...
-
Biggest preseason questions
Our trio of experts take on five of the biggest questions around the Fantasy landscape after...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Biggest Fantasy Football busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Ronald Jones and Allen Robinson...