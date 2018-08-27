Fairbairn (undisclosed) has returned to practice, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

The Texans signed Nick Rose to fill in for Fairbairn, but he missed both of his field goals attempts in Saturday's preseason game against the Rams. Assuming no further setbacks, Fairbairn is locked in as the team's kicker after making 20 of 25 tries in 16 games last year, en route to recording 92 points.

