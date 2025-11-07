default-cbs-image
Fairbairn (quad) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Fairbairn, who wasn't able to practice this week, will thus target a potential return to action Nov. 16 against the Titans. In his absence this weekend, Matthew Wright is on track to be elevated from the practice squad to kick this weekend.

