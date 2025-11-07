Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Ruled out for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fairbairn (quad) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
Fairbairn, who wasn't able to practice this week, will thus target a potential return to action Nov. 16 against the Titans. In his absence this weekend, Matthew Wright is on track to be elevated from the practice squad to kick this weekend.
More News
-
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Non-participant in practice•
-
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Expected to miss Week 10•
-
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Dealing with lower body injury•
-
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Scores all 15 points for Houston•
-
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Busy day in Week 8 win•
-
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Makes all kicks in Week 7•