Fairbairn went 5-for-6 on field-goal attempts during the Texans' 18-15 loss to the Broncos on Sunday.

Fairbairn's 51-yard field goal on the Texans' first offensive drive sailed wide right, but the veteran kicker had no trouble with his next five attempts, all of which came from 41 yards or closer. His five made field goals matched a career high, and he has gone 9-for-10 on field-goal tries over his last two games. Four of his made field goals Sunday came on drives with Davis Mills under center, who came into the game early in the second quarter after C.J. Stroud (concussion) left the game. Fairbairn could be in for another busy day against the Jaguars in Week 10 if Stroud does not clear the league's concussion protocol.