Fairbairn converted both extra-point kicks and was 1-for-2 in field-goal attempts in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Titans in Week 2.

Fairbairn connected from 34 yards and was short on a 54-yarder. He's got the leg to make it from that distance, as evidenced by his 3-for-4 from beyond 50 yards in 2017.