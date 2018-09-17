Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Scores five points in Week 2 loss
Fairbairn converted both extra-point kicks and was 1-for-2 in field-goal attempts in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Titans in Week 2.
Fairbairn connected from 34 yards and was short on a 54-yarder. He's got the leg to make it from that distance, as evidenced by his 3-for-4 from beyond 50 yards in 2017.
More News
-
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Makes two of two field goals•
-
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Paricipates fully Wednesday•
-
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Returns to work•
-
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Remains sidelined•
-
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Could miss upcoming preseason game•
-
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Practices in wet conditions•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ben Roethlisberger didn't have a big Week 1 in Cleveland, but he's back in his comfort zone...
-
LIVE: Week 2 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 2
-
Week 2 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings give his favorite GPP plays on FanDuel and DraftKings.