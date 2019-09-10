Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Scores four points Week 1
Fairbairn successfully converted all four extra-point kicks in Monday's 30-28 loss to the Saints in Week 1.
Fairbairn narrowly escaped with his perfect night after the Saints were whistled for a roughing the kicker penalty on his final attempt. The infraction played no role in the miss, which Fairbairn pushed wide right with the game tied at 27-27. Given a second chance, the 25-year-old gave Houston a one-point lead before Drew Brees took the Saints downfield for a winning field goal. Fairbairn was the league-leader in field-goal attempts in 2018, but there were no such opportunities in the regular-season opener, as the Texans finished off all four drives that reached New Orleans' side of the field.
