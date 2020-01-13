Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Scores seven in playoff loss
Fairbairn converted one of two field-goal attempts and four of four extra-point kicks in Sunday's 51-31 loss to the Chiefs.
In a game that became shootout, one in which the Chiefs scored touchdowns on seven consecutive drives, sending Fairbairn out to attempt field goals was not part of the thought process in the second half. One year after leading the NFL in points, Fairbairn dropped back to 19th among kickers with 100 points. The 25-year-old placekicker enters the offseason as an unrestricted free agent.
More News
-
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Sends Texans to divisional round•
-
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Quiet finale•
-
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Delivers division-clinching win•
-
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Perfect in Week 15 win•
-
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Scores six points in loss•
-
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Marginalized in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Injury Report: Divisional Round
As you get ready for Divisional round playoff challenges, make sure you're up to date on the...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Divisional picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Stealing Signals: AFC East review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the AFC East.
-
What will Rivera, Scott Turner do in DC?
Combining the history of Ron Rivera and Norv Turner's son and new OC Scott Turner gives some...
-
DFS plays for divisional round
Jamey Eisenberg helps make DFS lineup choices for what projects to be a typically tasty divisional...
-
1/9 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew dissects 2019 quarterback draft strategy, trends and results...