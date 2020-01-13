Fairbairn converted one of two field-goal attempts and four of four extra-point kicks in Sunday's 51-31 loss to the Chiefs.

In a game that became shootout, one in which the Chiefs scored touchdowns on seven consecutive drives, sending Fairbairn out to attempt field goals was not part of the thought process in the second half. One year after leading the NFL in points, Fairbairn dropped back to 19th among kickers with 100 points. The 25-year-old placekicker enters the offseason as an unrestricted free agent.