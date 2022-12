Fairbairn converted two of two field-goal attempts and his lone extra-point kick in Saturday's 19-14 win over the Titans in Week 16.

Fairbairn finished off a couple of red-zone trips with chip shots and is a perfect 15-of-15 over the last nine games. He's also made all 21 of his extra-point kicks this season. If Houston can ever fix its offense, Fairbairn could be an elite kicker for fantasy teams.