Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Scores six points in loss
Fairbairn made his lone field-goal attempt and all three extra-point kicks in Sunday's 38-24 loss to Denver in Week 14.
Fairbairn showed off his leg once again, connecting on a 54-yard field goal for Houston's lone first-half score, but that was his lone FGA. Houston fell behind 31-3 at half time, and playing for field goals was not an option in the second half. Fairbairn's made three of six from beyond the 50 this season and 10 of 16 over his career.
