Fairbairn converted his lone field-goal attempt and three of four extra-point kicks in Sunday's 42-36 overtime loss to the Titans.

Fairbairn's first missed extra point of the season turned out to be costly. Had he made the kick, Texans head coach Romeo Crennel would not have felt the need to go for a two-point conversion later (it failed). The kicker's six-point effort snapped a two-game run in which he posted double-digit points and converted all six field-goal tries. The difference against Tennessee was the Texans ability to finish drives. They scored touchdowns on all four of their red zone looks, reversing a trend that had them settling for field goals on four of five red-area appearances the previous two weeks. Fairbairn currently ranks 20th in scoring among kickers with 7.3 points per game.