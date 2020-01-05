Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Sends Texans to divisional round
Fairbairn converted both of his field-goal attempts in the Texans' 22-19 overtime win over the Bills in their AFC Wild Card playoff game.
Fairbairn booted a 41-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter that sent Houston on to the Divisional Round after an accurate 28-yarder in overtime. The 25-year-old placekicker has made all of his kicks over the last seven games, going 9-of-9 on field goals and 16-of-16 on extra points.
