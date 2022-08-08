Fairbairn has made all field-goal attempts during the special teams period in camp, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Fairbairn, who had been a constant his first four seasons with Houston, is coming off a down season that saw him dip below 80 percent in field-goal accuracy and miss three of 16 extra-point kicks (81%). The Texans were a mess last season, and many players had off years, but the offense is expected to be better in 2022. However, it remains an offense that's not expected to score a lot of touchdowns. As such, Fairbairn could be called on to attempt more field goals than his 19 tries of 2021.