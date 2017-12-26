Fairbairn did not have a scoring attempt in Monday's 34-6 loss to the Steelers.

Fairbairn was not called on for a scoring opportunity, as the Texans attempted a two-point conversion on their lone touchdown. He has just one point over the last two games and is suffering behind an unproductive offense. There's promise in Week 17 against Indianapolis' 31st-ranked scoring defense, but the offense is a mess and can't be trusted to present Fairbairn with many scoring chances.